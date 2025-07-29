ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Intense rainfall across metro Detroit Monday flooded roads, yards and basements, causing major disruptions for travelers and residents alike.

Multiple communities from Macomb County to Wayne County received 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period, creating hazardous conditions just before the evening rush hour.

'Pouring down sideways': Heavy rainfall floods metro Detroit roads, causes airport delays

The flooding severely impacted Detroit Metro Airport, where both entrances to McNamara Terminal were temporarily closed, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded in their vehicles.

"It's been about an hour 45 minutes, we've been just stuck," said Jennifer Neumann, who was trying to enter the terminal from Eureka Road after encountering massive backups at the north entrance.

Neumann was traveling to Italy with her son Jax Scott, who is competing for Team USA in a baton twirling tournament.

"I was nervous, yeah because I really don't want to miss this tournament. It means a lot to me," Scott said.

Their flight was delayed nearly three hours. Eventually, their entrance reopened, but the north entrance to McNamara off Merriman Road remained closed as the Dingell Tunnel to the terminal stayed flooded, similar to what happened in August 2023.

Airport workers faced their own challenges. Michael Frazier, who works at DTW, described how "the rain started pouring down sideways."

Workers resorted to walking over a mile to get home as flooding prevented them from reaching their cars in the employee lot. Frazier said his wife was on her way to pick him up.

Beyond the airport, Wayne Road in Romulus remained closed where flood waters had yet to recede by late afternoon. Roads in St. Clair Shores, Rochester Hills and Sterling Heights also experienced significant flooding.

In Sterling Heights, water rushed down the stairs into the lower levels of city hall. Dale Dwojakowski, Sterling Heights assistant city manager, reported that multiple roads were closed and nearly 10 cars had to be towed after stalling in flood waters.

"Probably six to seven different parts of our city had intersections flooded, and the problem became people trying to drive their car through 12 inches of water — that doesn't work," Dwojakowski said.

Despite the widespread travel delays, travelers at DTW finally began arriving at the terminal in the evening, with hours of extra time and a travel experience to remember.

"It was horrible. I've never seen it so bad," Neumann said, adding that her father joked their driver looked like a scene out of "The Day after Tomorrow."

The roads near the airport reopened Monday night.

The city of Romulus warned about downed power lines, advising residents to stay at least a school bus length away from any they encounter and to contact DTE to report them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.