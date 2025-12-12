DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of residents at Detroit's Leland House were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning after a power outage plunged the building into darkness, adding another chapter to weeks of housing uncertainty for the building's tenants.

The outage was caused by flooding around the building as snow melted, affecting electrical equipment and leaving residents without power.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Power outage forces dozens from Detroit's Leland House after weeks of uncertainty

"I went and sat on the edge of the bed and I was watching television and then all of the sudden, the electricity went off," said Anthony Howard, who has lived at the Leland House for 15 years.

Howard, like other residents, is now staying in a hotel room in Southfield while the building remains without power.

The situation comes just days after a bankruptcy judge approved a $1.2 million loan to keep the building operating and maintain electricity service with DTE Energy.

Previous report: Judge orders DTE to keep power on at troubled Detroit apartment complex

Relief for tenants amid bankruptcy

The Leland House has also faced its fair share of challenges in recent weeks. Last month, residents were told the day after Thanksgiving they had until Dec. 3 to move out or face power disconnection. A judge subsequently ordered DTE to keep the electricity on, leading to the recent court-approved loan to maintain building operations.

"I appreciate that they tried to relocate people quickly because we were once again blind-sided," Howard said.

WXYZ

The power outage occurred Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. Nathan Resnick, an attorney representing an authorized agent of the Leland House, explained the technical cause.

"Obviously, we've had a lot of snow, melting of the snow and freezing rain. So, unfortunately, due to the weather, there was a large accumulation of water on the street. The transformer is actually under the sidewalk, which is outside the building," Resnick said.



Previous report: Detroit apartment residents may avoid eviction after last-minute financing deal

Detroit apartment residents may avoid eviction after last-minute financing deal

For William Clark, another Leland House resident, the news came as a shock after finishing work.

"It was mind blowing to get off of work. I just got off work and they gave me this news about the power went out," Clark said.

WXYZ

Clark returned to the building to retrieve belongings from his apartment, climbing 19 floors in complete darkness.

"I'm trying to get as much as I can, that I need. But, I won't be able to get it all," Clark said.

DTE Energy provided a statement acknowledging the residents' difficult situation:

"We feel for the residents of the Leland House and know how challenging these past few weeks have been...We’re prepared to restore service as soon as the building owner can make the necessary repairs and ensure a safe environment."

While DTE's equipment was not responsible for the failure, the utility company is covering hotel room costs for displaced Leland House residents.

The city of Detroit is also offering assistance.

"Of course, if residents do wish to move and find approved housing, we're going to support that financial assistance, so that first month's rent and security deposit, so have a permanent housing option to go to," said Chelsea Neblett from Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department. "So here to respond in a way that each household needs us to."

WXYZ

It remains unclear when power will be restored and when residents will be able to return to their homes. Leland House residents needing assistance are asked to call the Detroit Housing Resource Helpline: 866-313-2520.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.