Power outages continue in metro Detroit; Westland sets up cooling and charging stations

In Westland, the sound of generators serve as the soundtrack to a familiar story — one residents say happens too often.

“It happens about once a year," resident Alex Bir said. "I don't know if it's the lines or just the storms.”

Families on his street have been without power since Monday evening. They're using the power they do have from generators to make it through.

"Fridge running and the Wi-Fi, the essentials," Bir said.

“We got a generator ourselves running, really nothing but the fridge,” neighbor Jeff Palmer said.

With the electronics off, the Palmer family is spending this time outdoors, entertained by the trampoline and not the TV.

“I couldn't play on my phone, I couldn't watch TV, that’s why I started freaking out," Jeff's daughter Lillyann Palmer said.

Westland Mayor Bill Wild says it was a busy night, with crews working around the clock to clear debris.

“We probably had about 100 calls for service," Wild said. "That was anything from downed power lines to we actually had a couple houses that caught on fire.”

Wild said those fires resulted in minor damage, but many streetlights still remain out as crews continue to work. The city set up cooling and charging stations, including at city hall.

Back at the Palmer house, the sisters are still running around the yard. Their parents are enjoying the moment, but probably ready for the TV to come back on.

“I believe they said Thursday at 1 p.m.... Hopefully it’s sooner,” Jeff Palmer said with a laugh.

Westland has seven cooling and charging stations open this week. They are: