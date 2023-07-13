Powerball hits $875M, Mega Millions at $560M ahead of next drawings

(WXYZ) — The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb ahead of drawings over the next couple of days.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Wednesday night drawing for the Powerball. The jackpot is now $875 million with a cash value of $441.9 million.

The Powerball jackpot has steadily grown since a player in Ohio won a $252 million jackpot on April 19. There have been two winning Powerball tickets sold in 2023.

The next drawing is on Saturday night.

For the Mega Millions, the jackpot has risen to $560 million with a cash option of $281.1 million, with the last jackpot won on April 18.