Powerball jackpot now at $835 million after no winner on Monday night

No one hit the Powerball on Monday night, and the jackpot for Wednesday is now an estimated $835 million, officials say early Tuesday morning.
It's the second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Monday night, no one matched all six numbers drawn white balls 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and red Powerball 4 – and only four tickets were $1 million winners, three in Florida and one in Oregon.
The jackpot was last won on July 19 when a ticket in California won the $1.08 billion prize.
If someone wins this jackpot on Wednesday, the lump sump payment is estimated at $390.4 million, or the annual payments worth around $835 million, before taxes.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
- $835 Million (est.) – Sept. 27, 2023
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY