Powerball jackpot now at $835 million after no winner on Monday night

No one hit the Powerball on Monday night, and the jackpot for Wednesday is now an estimated $835 million, officials say early Tuesday morning.

It's the second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Monday night, no one matched all six numbers drawn white balls 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and red Powerball 4 – and only four tickets were $1 million winners, three in Florida and one in Oregon.

The jackpot was last won on July 19 when a ticket in California won the $1.08 billion prize.

If someone wins this jackpot on Wednesday, the lump sump payment is estimated at $390.4 million, or the annual payments worth around $835 million, before taxes.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

