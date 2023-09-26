Watch Now
News

Powerball jackpot now at $835 million after no winner on Monday night

Powerball-Winners
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball-Winners
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 05:47:05-04

No one hit the Powerball on Monday night, and the jackpot for Wednesday is now an estimated $835 million, officials say early Tuesday morning.

It's the second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Monday night, no one matched all six numbers drawn white balls 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and red Powerball 4 – and only four tickets were $1 million winners, three in Florida and one in Oregon.

The jackpot was last won on July 19 when a ticket in California won the $1.08 billion prize.

If someone wins this jackpot on Wednesday, the lump sump payment is estimated at $390.4 million, or the annual payments worth around $835 million, before taxes.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
  2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
  3. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
  4. $835 Million (est.) – Sept. 27, 2023
  5. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
  6. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
  7. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
  8. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
  9. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
  10. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning