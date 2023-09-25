Powerball jackpot reaches fourth-largest ever ahead of Monday drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to the fourth-largest in history ahead of Monday night's drawing.

According to Powerball officials, the jackpot stands at $785 million for the drawing on Monday night.

No one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21 – and the Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot on Monday is behind only three grand prizes that reached the billion-dollar mark – $2.04 billion in 2022, $1.586 billion in 2016 and $1.08 billion earlier this year on July 19, 2023.

That July 19 drawing was the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot, and there have been 28 consecutive draws without a grand prize winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have their choice between a $367 million lump-sum payment or annual payments worth an estimated $785 million. Both options are before taxes.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots