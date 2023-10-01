Watch Now
News

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Powerball jackpot climbs to $375 million
Copyright Associated Press
Tony Dejak
<p>In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. The Associated Press has learned that the group that runs Powerball approved, then backed off, changes that would have given ticket buyers more bang for their two bucks than the game redesign implemented last year. In October, Powerball managers changed the game's matrix in a bid to build bigger jackpots to revive lagging player interest and ticket sales. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)</p>
Powerball jackpot climbs to $375 million
Posted at 9:47 AM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 09:47:03-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

Although the game highlights the $1.04 billion prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years. Most winners choose the cash payout option.

For the next drawing Monday night, that will be an estimated $478.2 million. With the latest bit of lottery losing, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to July 19 when a player in California won $1.08 billion.

That winless streak is due to the tough odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning