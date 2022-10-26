Powerball jackpot rises to $700M ahead of Wednesday's drawing, 5th largest in history

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise and is not the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history – an estimated $700 million.
According to Powerball officials, there have been 35 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner, and Wednesday's jackpot is the largest Powerball prize this year.
No one matched all six numbers drawn on Monday night – 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with a Powerball of 16.
Wednesday's jackpot has a $335.7 million cash value
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
5. $700 Million (est.) – Oct. 26, 2022
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO