Powerball jackpot rises to $725 million ahead of Saturday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to rise and is now the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history and the third-largest prize this year.
No one matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and red Powerball 23 – and the jackpot is now at an estimated $725 million for Saturday's drawing.
This year alone, there was a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot won in Washington on Feb. 6 and a $1.08 billion jackpot won in California on July 19. That was the last time the Powerball jackpot was won.
Officials say there were more than a million winning tickets, including a ticket in Georgia that won $1 million.
The lump-sum payment of the prize is $345.7 million, before taxes.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $725 Million (est.) – Sept. 23, 2023
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY