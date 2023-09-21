Powerball jackpot rises to $725 million ahead of Saturday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to rise and is now the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history and the third-largest prize this year.

No one matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and red Powerball 23 – and the jackpot is now at an estimated $725 million for Saturday's drawing.

This year alone, there was a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot won in Washington on Feb. 6 and a $1.08 billion jackpot won in California on July 19. That was the last time the Powerball jackpot was won.

Officials say there were more than a million winning tickets, including a ticket in Georgia that won $1 million.

The lump-sum payment of the prize is $345.7 million, before taxes.

