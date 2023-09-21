Watch Now
Powerball jackpot rises to $725 million ahead of Saturday's drawing

Powerball winning numbers
Copyright Getty Images
William Thomas Cain
Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 05:49:58-04

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to rise and is now the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history and the third-largest prize this year.

No one matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and red Powerball 23 – and the jackpot is now at an estimated $725 million for Saturday's drawing.

This year alone, there was a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot won in Washington on Feb. 6 and a $1.08 billion jackpot won in California on July 19. That was the last time the Powerball jackpot was won.

Officials say there were more than a million winning tickets, including a ticket in Georgia that won $1 million.

The lump-sum payment of the prize is $345.7 million, before taxes.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
  2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
  3. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
  4. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
  5. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
  6. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
  7. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
  8. $725 Million (est.) – Sept. 23, 2023
  9. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
  10. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
