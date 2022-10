(WXYZ) — After no winner Monday, the Wednesday Powerball drawing has grown to a prize of $508 million.

Monday's jackpot sat at $485 million but no one was able to match all 6 numbers.

Three people, however, won at least $1 million.

If someone wins tonight's Powerball drawing, they can also take a cash option of $256 million.

The Powerball drawing happens around 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

It costs $2 to play and tickets can be purchased up until 10 p.m..