Powerball prize grows to $550 million ahead of Saturday's drawing, Michigander wins $1M

Posted at 6:44 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 07:54:30-04

(WXYZ) — And the prize just keeps growing!

After no winner Monday and Wednesday, the Powerball drawing has grown to a prize of $550 million.

Wednesday's jackpot sat at $508 million but no one was able to match all 6 numbers. A Michigander however, did win a $1 million prize! So make sure to check your ticket.

If someone wins Saturday's Powerball drawing, they can also take a cash option of $277.5 million.

The Powerball drawing happens around 10:59 p.m. Saturday and it will cost players $2 to play.

Tickets can be purchased up until 10 p.m..

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. That ticket was bought in Pennsylvania.

