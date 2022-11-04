Watch Now
News

Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion

Powerball
Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Powerball
Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 11:51:09-04

(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million.

The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

With no one able to match all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night, the jackpot prize grew from $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion.

Wednesday's Powerball numbers included white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and red Powerball 23.

There were 16 tickets that won a $1 million prize during Wednesday's drawing, but none were in Michigan.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.6 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 5, 2022
2. 1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website