Powerful snowstorm slams metro Detroit, creating dangerous road conditions

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit got hit hard with power outages, high winds and messy roads.

"I actually have my dad coming to get me right now because they're worried," said Joy Kennedy, who lives at the Cambridge House Apartments in Sterling Heights.

Kennedy and Jaylah Jones spoke to 7 Action News from the window of their blacked out apartment.

The two young people like living on their own, but on a night like this, they don't mind crashing on dads couch.

"It would be different if it was like the summer or something. Like it is cold and dark. Staying alone, that is dangerous," Kennedy said.

The Cambridge House Apartment Complex has almost completely lost power. It's a tough situation for residents who have young children.

"I have no heat, no water, nothing at all. And my daughter is nearly starving, so I am trying to get some hot water from anywhere," said Safa, a resident of the complex.

Driving in these conditions should be an absolute last resort. Some drivers decided to go on with their plans even with the storm looming close.

"We are going to our niece's birthday party," Monique Anderson said.

"Looks like we will make it pretty OK," Anderson continued. "As long as everybody else stays in their lane."

The conditions are messy with slushy roads, snow accumulation on sidewalks and a lot of people with no power. They have no idea when it'll come back.

"I get it, it's bad out here, but we still need to get things done. At the end of the day, we didn't ask for this. I feel like they need to be right on it," Kennedy said.

Safa says she's frustrated, especially after losing power last weekend.

"We lose power every time there's a storm, " Safa said. "Thats why we are like ugh, not again."

