Watch live: Prelim for alleged mastermind of Northfield Township foster family murders

(WXYZ) — The preliminary hearing for Shuvonne Vinson, the alleged mastermind of a Northfield Township foster family murder, is set for Tuesday.

Vinson, Keith Finley and Gregory Callhan are accused of breaking into a Northfield Township home on New Years Day, robbery and kidnapping. Earlier this year, Finley and Callhan were bound over.

The suspects are accused of demanding cash, as well as kidnapping Jeffrey Bernhard's biological daughter and foster daughter. Vinson is the biological mother of one of the girls.

Vinson is facing a slew of charges, including open murder.

More information from the preliminary hearing for Finley and Callhan is below.

Jeffrey Bernhard testified first and had to relive the horror he experienced that night. He recalled three people breaking into his home, shooting him and fatally shooting his wife and father-in-law.

"It's been OK (reliving what happened) simply because part of processing this, talking to a psychologist and so, I've been talking a lot about this over the last three and a half months," Bernhard told 7 News Detroit outside the courtroom.

He told us he's bracing for a long haul knowing this was just a preliminary hearing. However, Bernhard said he's doing what's necessary to get justice for his family.

Northfield Township Police Sgt. James Basso testified, "When I asked if she said anything about killing or did she have the intent or wanted to kill them, he did tell me that she made statements that she was going there to kill them."

Bernhard recalled hearing his wife Jennifer's screams that night and said he knew she was dead the moment he looked at her after she was shot in the head.

His father-in-law, Stevie Ray Smith, was also shot and killed.

Bernhard was shot in his side and his face and lost sight in his right eye. He recalled waking up and managing to make it his neighbor's home for help.

"There's some moments to relive that are hard, very hard when it comes to my wife and my daughter, the whole situation, but I understand that it has to be done to move forward," Bernhard said.

Officers testified to catching the suspects in Ypsilanti Township that evening. Investigators said they recovered Bernhard's biological 9-year-old daughter, as well as his foster daughter who were both physically unharmed.

Investigators said several weapons, as well as stolen phones, credit cards and jewelry belonging to the victims were recovered from the suspects' vehicle.

Vinson allegedly wired money from Berhnard's account to her son.

"I'm feeling very confident. I think there's a great team on the prosecution side. I can't say enough about the police investigations, the things that I'm aware of. I think they have done an outstanding job," Bernhard said.

"I'm learning some things myself today from the testimony and just very, very appreciative of our police."

