Preliminary exam held for Detroit nurse accused in sexual assault of patients

(WXYZ) — A nurse formerly employed at Detroit’s Sinai Grace Hospital, who is facing multiple charges of alleged criminal sexual conduct involving multiple patients, appeared in front of a judge on Thursday for a preliminary exam.

The alarming allegations, dating back months, were at the center of testimony from witnesses taking the stand today.

I’ve been following the court hearing all day and heard from attorneys on both sides before a judge decided if a trial is justified.

Defense attorney Debbie Schlussel cross-examined an alleged victim of sexual assault who says she was highly intoxicated when she was violated by nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios when he was previously employed at Detroit’s Sinai Grace Hospital.

This preliminary exam in 36th District Court before Judge Tenisha Yancey was a key step for prosecutors to show enough evidence to go to trial for three separate cases involving Figueroa-Berrios.

The prosecutor saying, “we have admitted statements, she told a social worker she was inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted.”

In addition to a case from August 12, prosecutors argued another case this year where Figueroa-Berrios again is accused of committing criminal sexual assault at the hospital.

On the stand, a woman, also in treatment for alcohol, recalled her alleged encounter alone with the nurse, where she says she was preyed upon and forced to perform non-consensual oral sex.

"He placed his hand on my breast. Right here," said the witness. "He had me place my hand on his penis."

The witness said, “I wasn’t in the right state of mind. Not understanding what was going on fully.”

Figueroa-Berrios faces a total of eight felony charges tied to multiple patients in a case I first exposed.

More cases are also under review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, involving investigations in Detroit and Livonia dating back years.

The judge did bind over a total of three cases for trial.

A spokesperson for the hospital has maintained that patient safety is a top priority, and police were immediately notified about complaints.

The nurse, fired from Sinai Grace, is standing by his innocence and will appear in court again on November 10.

