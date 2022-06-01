Preregistration is open for Wayne County's first Expungement Fair

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County will be hold its first Expungement Fair on July 2 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event will assist individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Wayne County only.

The application is open online through June 23. Preregistration is encouraged to determine eligibility.

Applicants must know the conviction they seek to expunge, the convicting court, and be available to attend the in-person, outdoor expungement event on July 23.

Volunteers will also be present at the event to provide information to applicants seeking to expunge misdemeanors or felony convictions from their public record.

To preregister and complete an eligibility questionnaire, scan the QR code on the attached flyer, or go to http://www.sheriffconnect.com.

Fellowship Chapel is located at 7707 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48235.

