Preservation Detroit offers October tours of historic Detroit cemeteries

PAUL SANCYA/AP
The grave marker of Elijah Myers is shown at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, Thursday, July 13, 2006. Myers was the brains behind the architectural beauty of state Capitol buildings in Michigan, Texas and Colorado. The cathedrals, courthouses and other structures he designed sweeten the skyline from Michigan to Mexico. But his own Detroit grave is marked only by a simple stone, with no indication that one of the most influential architects of the late 1800s is buried beneath. A Michigan-based committee is trying to change that by raising at least $5,000 for a marker that would provide some details about a fabled architectural career that threatened to fade into obscurity. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Woodlawn Cemetery grave marker
Posted at 5:57 AM, Oct 04, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Just in time for the haunting month: Detroit cemetery tours.

After a year off because of COVID-19, Preservation Detroit is offering afternoon walking tours of the art and architecture found in the city's final resting places.

The cemeteries are the last stops for many historic figures and celebrities, such as Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin, and Bernhard Stroh. Elmwood Cemetery has veterans of every war since the Revolutionary War.

The tours started Saturday with Mt. Elliott Cemetery. On the next four Saturdays, tours will be conducted at Elmwood, Mt. Elliott again, Mt. Olivet and Woodlawn.

The cost is $20 for Preservation Detroit members and $25 for others. Money raised from the tours goes to Preservation Detroit's efforts to preserve the city’s history.

Click here to buy tickets and learn more

