Press conference schedule announced for 2022 Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show announced the press conference schedule for the return of the auto show with press conferences starting Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The press conferences include the announcements for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners, and announces from Jeep, Chevrolet, Ford and more.
Media Day for the Detroit Auto show takes place Sept. 14 with AutoMobili-D and Industry Tech Days happening Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15.
The Charity Preview returns on Friday, Sept. 16 before the public show opens on Saturday, Sept. 17 lasting through Sunday, Sept. 25.
Below is the schedule
|Time
|Company
|Location
|8:30 - 8:40 a.m.
|Detroit Auto Show Opening
|AMD Stage
|8:45 - 9:10 a.m.
|NACTOY
|AMD Stage
|9:20 - 9:40 a.m.
|Jeep
|Jeep Booth
|10 - 10:30 a.m.
|XTURISMO
|Washington Ave. Roundabout
|10:30 - 10:55 a.m.
|Autel
|Autel Booth
|10:40 - 11:10 a.m.
|Electron Transport
|Electron Transport Booth
|10:40 - 11:10 a.m.
|PlugZen
|AMD Stage
|11:15 - 11:45 a.m.
|Magna
|AMD Stage
|12 - 1 p.m.
|Chevrolet
|Chevrolet Booth
|2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|EyesOn Design Awards
|Atrium Stage
|3 - 3:25 p.m.
|Hyundai Mobis
|AMD Stage
|3:15 - 3:45 p.m.
|ASX
|ASX Booth
|5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
|APA Reception
|Atrium
|6:30 - 8 p.m.
|Ford Pre-Show Event
|Hart Plaza
|8 - 8:30 p.m.
|Ford Press Conference
|Hart Plaza
|8:30 - 10 p.m.
|Ford Stampede After Party
|Hart Plaza