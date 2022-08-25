Watch Now
Press conference schedule announced for 2022 Detroit Auto Show

Posted at 9:38 AM, Aug 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show announced the press conference schedule for the return of the auto show with press conferences starting Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The press conferences include the announcements for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners, and announces from Jeep, Chevrolet, Ford and more.

Media Day for the Detroit Auto show takes place Sept. 14 with AutoMobili-D and Industry Tech Days happening Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Charity Preview returns on Friday, Sept. 16 before the public show opens on Saturday, Sept. 17 lasting through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Below is the schedule

TimeCompanyLocation
8:30 - 8:40 a.m.Detroit Auto Show OpeningAMD Stage
8:45 - 9:10 a.m.NACTOYAMD Stage
9:20 - 9:40 a.m.JeepJeep Booth
10 - 10:30 a.m. XTURISMOWashington Ave. Roundabout
10:30 - 10:55 a.m.AutelAutel Booth
10:40 - 11:10 a.m.Electron TransportElectron Transport Booth
10:40 - 11:10 a.m.PlugZenAMD Stage
11:15 - 11:45 a.m.MagnaAMD Stage
12 - 1 p.m.ChevroletChevrolet Booth
2:30 - 3:30 p.m.EyesOn Design AwardsAtrium Stage
3 - 3:25 p.m.Hyundai MobisAMD Stage
3:15 - 3:45 p.m.ASXASX Booth
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.APA ReceptionAtrium
6:30 - 8 p.m.Ford Pre-Show EventHart Plaza
8 - 8:30 p.m.Ford Press ConferenceHart Plaza
8:30 - 10 p.m.Ford Stampede After PartyHart Plaza
