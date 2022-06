Pride 2022: Here’s a list of events around metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pride is on Saturday! Celebrations have resumed after a two-year hiatus in cities and towns throughout metro Detroit.

Check out the list below. If you have an event you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com .

Berkely

Downtown Berkley Pride Block Party

June 26, noon-4:00 pm

Robina St. (north of 12 Mile Rd), Berkley, MI 48072

Detroit

Hotter Than July

July 15-17

Detroit, MI

Note: Hosted at various locations throughout Detroit. Click here for more info.

Motorcity Pride

June 11, 1:00 pm-9:00 pm

June 12, 12:30 pm-7:00 pm

Hart Plaza

1 West Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48226

Ferndale Pride

June 4, 12:30 pm-10:00 pm

West 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220

Grosse Pointe

Grosse Pointe Pride

June 18, 12:00 pm-2:30 pm

Corner of Kercheval and St. Clair, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

Macomb County

Macomb County Pride Picnic

June 26, noon-4:00 pm

Dodge Park (Pavilion #2)

40620 Utica Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Ortonville

Abigail's Pride/Ortonville Pride Festival

June 4, 11:00 am

Downtown Ortonville

Ortonville, MI 48462