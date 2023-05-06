Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived at his father's coronation alone and he left alone.

The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, in the pomp-filled ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

The isolation was likely the result of quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member.

It didn't help that he alienated himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, "Spare."

Buckingham Palace had said Harry wouldn't participate in the ceremony.