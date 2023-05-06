Watch Now
News

Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle

Britain Coronation
Ben Stansall/AP
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as Britain's King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Ben Stansall/POOL photo via AP)
Britain Coronation
Britain Coronation
Britain Coronation
Britain Coronation
Britain Coronation
APTOPIX Britain Coronation
Posted at 2:25 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 14:25:28-04

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived at his father's coronation alone and he left alone.

The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, in the pomp-filled ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

The isolation was likely the result of quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member.

It didn't help that he alienated himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, "Spare."

Buckingham Palace had said Harry wouldn't participate in the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning