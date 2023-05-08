Principal's suspension frustrates parents, students preparing a walkout in protest

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Everyone is looking for Mr. Mollett to come back," said Natina Brown, who has a child attending Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights, where the principal has been suspended in a controversial move by the district.

"His email was deactivated and that, obviously, is a red flag for everybody," said Tiffany Perez, another concerned parent.

Confusion and frustration surrounding Principal Aaron Mollett began late last week when students couldn't find and couldn't reach the usually accessible administrator.

Parents said they weren't getting any answers from school or district officials. Then on Sunday, they received an email from Dearborn Heights School District #7 Superintendent Ty Weeks, Ph.D.

"We understand that our staff members and families want information about the 'why' behind Mr. Mollett's absence from Annapolis High School. However, this matter requires the district to exercise patience and privacy as we work through this sensitive issue," read a portion of the email. "We ask for your understanding as we work to resolve this matter in a way that is respectful of all parties involved."

Lelynn Wolak is one of several parents who have said they are not just frustrated with the district's lack of communication, but they are standing with their children who are now planning to walk out of school at 11 a.m. Tuesday in protest of Mollett's suspension.

"It's wrong and it needs to be addressed and it needs to be addressed now," Wolak said. "These are pandemic children; they have gone through so much. They have relied on that man."

"The kids love him," Brown said. "His presence being absent right now is devastating to the students."

A district official released the following statement to 7 Action News Monday: