Privacy concerns or fun? Metro Detroiters debate the future of TikTok amid possible ban

To ban TikTok or not. It's been a hot button issue for U.S. lawmakers, and a bill just passed in the U.S. House took the first step toward banning the app.

Millions of Americans use it for fun and business purposes, and I went out to learn what people in our area think about the possible TikTok ban.

House passes bill that could lead to ban of TikTok

"Do you think TikTok should be banned?" I asked people.

“I don’t think so. I think if people want to let their information out there so they can get content personalized to them, it’s up to them," Lori Knoth said.

“I think it’s fun. I think it’s all about how you use it and how you curate your algorithm," Kaitlyn Wilhelm added.

“Absolutely not," LaShawn Renee said.

However, not all were in agreement.

"I think they should ban TikTok, yeah," Joseph Deyonker said.

"Why is that?" I asked.

"Because China has way too much access to our data," Deyonker said.

“I think people of my generation are a little more concerned with privacy than maybe the younger generation that’s never known anything else," Wendy Murphy added.

One mom I spoke with said she deleted the app off her kids' devices a couple of months ago.

“People would keep on trying to request my kids online and people that are older adults, even if you have a privacy setting," Shendell told us.

For some people, TikTok is how they make their money.

“For people working in agencies and kind of that social setting, it’s really scary. A lot of people could loose their jobs. It’s a big portion of what we advertise for companies. I think it’s the biggest social platforms right now," Mary Katherine Galoozism, a social media manager, said.

While some people use the app for business purposes, others use it for entertainment.

“What’s your favorite part about using the app?” I asked.

“I like that the content is so personalized, so it’s like all of you weird niches and interests, and a lot of times you get content and is like that’s exactly my type of humor," Knoth said.

“My favorite part is that it is fun. I think, like the fun of it, that it’s not that serious," Wilhelm said.

Now the future of TikTok hangs in the balance.