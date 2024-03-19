Pro-Trump attorney released from custody after promising to turn herself in on Michigan warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan attorney who unsuccessfully sued to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in that state was released from custody in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after promising to drive back home and turn herself in on an outstanding warrant.

Stefanie Lambert was released from a Washington courtroom after her attorney Kevin Irving said she was “willing and ready” to return to Michigan and face a warrant issued by a judge earlier this month.

“I don’t think it's something she is running away from,” Irving said.

Lambert faces felony charges of improperly accessing voting equipment in a search for evidence of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from Trump. A Michigan judge issued a bench warrant for Lambert after she missed a March 7 hearing in the case.

Lambert's arrest late Monday came after she appeared in federal court in Washington in another legal matter connected to the election conspiracy theories she and other Trump allies have promulgated. She was in court defending her leaking of internal emails from Dominion Voting Systems that she obtained through discovery while acting as an attorney for a prominent election denier accused of defaming the company.

U.S. Marshals arrested Lambert on the Michigan warrant after the separate Dominion hearing ended.

Prosecutors asked that Lambert be held and said Michigan authorities were ready to pick her up, but District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Heide Herrmann ordered Lambert released on an unsecured $10,000 bond.

Clad in a black suit with her hands cuffed in front of her, Lambert stood silently during her court appearance. Her attorney said she thought her Michigan case had been continued and that she had planned to be in court there next week.

“She plans to leave today, to get in her car and go up there today,” Irving said.

___

Riccardi reported from Denver.