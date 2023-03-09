Program aims to help metro Detroiters pay down debt, buy a house

(WXYZ) — Have you been struggling to pay down your debt, improve your credit score and buy a house? A lot of people just can't seem to get ahead thanks to inflation and rising home costs.

But, an updated free program is aiming to help and even give you money. The program from Gesher Human Services, and Linda Johnson went through the program after dreaming of owning her own home.

She and her husband bought a home in Dearborn Heights in the fall of 2021 after completing the financial program.

“When I started my credit score was 640. And when I went to purchase the home, it was 720 something," Johnson said.

Through online and one-on-one sessions, she learned how to budget, pay down debt and save money. It's a 12-week course on financial education, and it comes with homework.

“Going through the pantry. And then you had to go through your freezer, and make sure, I mean you have meals in there that you double buy or triple buy," Johnson said.

She learned a big lesson about spending: Do you need it, or do you want it?

Laltsha Cunningham, the financial capabilities manager for Gesher, said the program is called "HarMoney 2.0: A place to call home."

“What makes this program unique compared to other financial health programs out there?” I asked

"It's unique because it's very interactive, it's engaging, there's a lot of information, but also there's a grant that comes after," Cunningham said.

Past participants who completed the original 12-week program could receive a grant of up to $1,000. This year with the new condensed program, that could be up to $2,500 which could be used for a down payment on a home or to pay down debt.

Huntington National Bank is making the program possible by providing grant money.

“Have you found there is a great need for financial education?" I asked.

"Absolutely. Financial education and financial inclusion. And as a bank and as at Huntington, we believe that it's our job to, you know, we can't, you know, fix everything, but we can do our part. And that's why we have our $40 billion community plan," Latrice McClendon said.

$1 billion of Huntington's strategic community plan has been committed to metro Detroit to help those who need it most.

The six-week program will begin on Monday, March 13, so you don't have much time if you'd like to register.

You can call Gesher Human Services at 248-233-4299 or email financialhelp@geshermi.org.