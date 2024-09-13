Progress vs. preservation: Michigan Avenue reconstruction plan discussed in Corktown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of a major reconstruction project along Michigan Avenue within Detroit’s oldest neighborhood was the focus of an intense meeting unfolding in Corktown.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says safety and mass transit have to be addressed, while others are insisting the community not lose the nostalgic feel of the area.

Changes to Detroit’s oldest neighborhood drove a lot of people to speak out at a meeting with MDOT, ultimately hoping to shape that major project.

“You’re talking about digging out sewers and water lines at the same time. Absolutely detrimental to businesses,” said Bob Roberts, the owner of McShane’s Irish Pub and Whiskey Bar on Michigan Avenue.

Other businesses have also raised concerns over the project that's set to begin in 2025, where new central lanes for mass transit would effectively reshape the area.

“We heard a lot tonight and I think we want to take that back,” project manager Mohammed Alghurabi said.

Inside the public meeting at the Gaelic League, other community members discussed everything from parking to bike lanes and the survival of businesses over a two-year construction project span.

“This and construction disruption will injure businesses and vibrancy that attracts residents,” said Kelly Larson, who lives in the community.

Outside, more voices talked with us about what’s at stake along the two-mile stretch between I-96 and Campus Martius.

“It should stay the way it is,” Joseph Corbett said.

Another voice, Sean Minty, added, “We are going to be able to build the first bus rapid transit line in Detroit. I felt a lot of excitement in there."

Project leaders say they want to come back to meet with the community soon with a more definitive plan that addresses needs and safety but can also preserve the unique feel here.

