Prop 3: See how metro Detroit counties voted on the proposal

(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are projected to have passed Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.

Prop 3 amends Michigan’s Constitution to guarantee that "every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom," which would include the right to make decisions about pregnancy.

Those decisions would include "prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."

Take a look at how metro Detroit counties voted on the proposal: