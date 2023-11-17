Proposal to demolish Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum moves forward

The Farmington Hills Planning Commission is advancing a proposal that would demolish the beloved Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum.

The demolition is part of a larger plan by the owners of the plaza to redevelop the plaza, which could include a new Meijer location.

The developer laid of their reasons for the proposal and new development, but community members also spoke out against the demolition of the museum, which has been there since the 1980s.

Community members feel strongly about keeping the beloved arcade standing, and tens of thousands of people have signed a petition on Change.org. It was a packed house in front of the commission on Thursday night.

Andrew Rosenfeld has been the GM at Marvin's for the last 16 years and grew up just down the road from the museum. The original owner, Marvin Yagoda, created the museum in the 1980s. Those who knew Marvin say his personality was one of a kind.

"Sometimes it seemed he'd be adding things every day, sometimes it was too fast id say marvin we don't have room and he'd say don't worry about it don't worry about," Rosenfeld said.

Marvin passed away in 2017, leaving a legacy behind, but his hard work and collection are now in jeopardy because of the proposal.

During the public hearing, the developer and several members of the public spoke.

"No one will come from other cities or states to visit Farmington Hills Meijer grocery store but they will come for Marvin's and they've proven it," Katie Hughes said.

"Marvin's has been through the 2008 recessiona nd it just shows its enduring significance in the community," Nick Porter said.

However, the developers disagree and say the buildings are obsolete.

"These buildings have become obsolete. They don't work for a go-forward basis. We want to be responsible owners and landlords and community members and develop a center that works going into the future," they said.