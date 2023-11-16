Proposal would allow trucks with some hazardous materials to cross Ambassador Bridge

Trucks carrying hazardous materials may be allowed to cross the Ambassador Bridge under a proposal from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

According to MDOT, they received a formal request from the Detroit International Bridge Co., the owners of the bridge, to modify the current restrictions.

Currently, trucks carrying any explosives (class 1), flammable liquids (class 3), infectious substances (division 6.2), radioactive materials (class 7) and corrosive substances (class 8) cannot cross the bridge.

The proposed changes requested from the DIBC would retail existing restrictions for explosives, radioactive materials and infectious substances, but would allow flammable liquids (class 3) and corrosive substances (class 8) to be transported over the Ambassador Bridge.

MDOT is seeking public comment on the proposed changes, and people have until Dec. 23 to comment either online, by online comment form, by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.

Currently, trucks carrying hazardous materials have two options to cross into Michigan or Canada - through the Blue Water Bridge near Port Huron and the Detroit-Windsor Truck Ferry.

According to an MDOT study, approximately 15% of certain hazardous material shipments would be rerouted from the Blue Water Bridge and 100% of shipments from the Detroit-Windsor Truck Ferry.

According to the state, class 3 flammable liquids are "liquids, or mixtures of liquids, or liquids containing solids in solution or suspension (e.g., paints, varnishes, lacquers, etc.) that give off flammable vapors at or below 60 degrees Celsius (flashpoint)." Class 8, corrosive substances, "are substances which, by chemical action, will cause severe damage when in contact with living tissue or, in the case of leakage, will materially damage, or even destroy other goods or means of transport."

The study earlier this year said that while the change would reduce transit times and local exposure, "the Ambassador Bridge itself is considered critical infrastructure and an explosion could damage the bridge, cause injuries or death, and cause significant economic disruption and loss."

It does say that some bridges across the U.S. do allow explosives to be transported across if escorts are used, which may reduce the probability of an explosion but would not change the consequences of one.

In 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a proposal that would have allowed hazardous materials to be transported over the bridge. It was included as part of a COVID-19 relief bill, and she used a line-item veto to stop it.