Proposals, Lobster Tails, and a Win: Tigers Opening Day has it all

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A little snow in the forecast couldn't stop Tigers fans from painting the city blue and orange.

Thousands poured into Comerica Park to celebrate the Tiger's home opener on Friday.

"I work in the city. I mean everybody’s talking about it. My boss is on PTO. I’m on PTO. My coworkers are on PTO and I think it’s just, it’s ritual," said Malaree Robinson of Detroit.

"It’s gonna be a fun season for sure. I think we’re going to have a really good record. I think we started off good and I think we can do it," added Heidi Mauer of Owosso.

WATCH: Video from Chopper 7 over Comerica Park:

A view from the sky: Detroit Tigers Opening Day

"I’m excited because Tigers have been really good lately and I think we’re going to win today," said young fan Maize Downing as he stood next to his family.

Some fans say they were using Opening Day as an opportunity to start new traditions. Krista Kelly says she and her family traveled across the border from Windsor to celebrate.

"It’s the best. When you have this many people coming when it’s snowing I think that says it all," said Kelly as she held her son."We’ve been coming regularly for many many moons so we’re excited to share this with him now."

As the season starts with a now 6-1 record, Tigers fans say they're hopeful to see the team in the playoffs this season.

"We’re gonna make the playoffs, okay? I don’t know about the World Series but we’re gonna make the playoffs," said John Miller who is from southwest Detroit.

"We’re in it. Let’s eat em up. Starting off with the Lions. Now the Tigers, Red Wings. April in the D, baby. Nothing better," said Fan Corey Dooley of Detroit.

"If the pitching holds out, we’re gonna do well. Right now the pitching has been phenomenal. The pitchers gotta come around. The kids, we gotta rely on the kids," said longtime Tigers Fan Bennett Lublin.

"I think they’ll be in contention for a playoff spot, maybe a wild card spot. Not sure if we’ll get there exactly but I think we’ll be in contention," said fan Dan Downing.

"It's still early but gotta hit the ball. Central is pretty easy to win. You don’t gotta win 100 games to win a division so it’s always a good time. Just gotta get the boy going, get 'em rolling, and hopefully, we got some playoff baseball," said Thomas Briggs from Garden City.

While the Tigers took the Prize on the diamond some fans were receiving diamonds of their own. 7 Action News caught a Lapeer couple getting engaged live on air.

VIDEO: When WXYZ-TV accidentally captures a proposal on Opening Day in Detroit

"I have no words," said Morgan to 7 Action News crews just a few minutes after she said yes.

"That just makes the surprise even better," added her now-fiancee.

The two say they've been dating for 7 years and Tiger's opening day games have been a shared love for them every year.