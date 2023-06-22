Proposed law in Ann Arbor would limit reasons for traffic stops

(WXYZ) — A proposal in Ann Arbor could change the way officers patrol the streets. The proposal aims to reduce racial disparities by restricting certain kinds of traffic stops.

If approved, expired tags or a busted taillight may not get you pulled over in Ann Arbor.

"When you get pulled over, you have to wonder if I did something wrong or am I being profiled," Lisa Jackson says.

The new ordinance would restrict police from performing a traffic stop for minor offenses like a cracked windshield, tinted windows, loud exhaust, a broken taillight, or expired registration or plates.

This comes after a recent EMU study shows drivers of color are stopped at a higher rate. A 2023 report from Michigan State Police also indicates that Black and Hispanic drivers are more likely to be stopped in the daylight.

"I was pulled over in Ann Arbor and [was] told it was because I had a hanging handicapped placard," Cynthia said. "We are trying to set an example about what policing could look like. This is a larger discussion at the county level, state level, and nationally."

Ann Arbor City Council voted the proposal 9-0 with a final vote scheduled for early July.