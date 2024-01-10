Proposed nonstop bus service from Detroit to DTW could begin in the spring

A proposed nonstop bus route from Downtown Detroit to Detroit Metro Airport could start in the early spring, according to the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

The RTA outlined the plan and took public comment during an in-person meeting on Tuesday and a virtual meeting on Wednesday morning.

After getting a grant for the service, the RTA said the bus service would be provided by Indian Trails.

The route would have 16 round trips from 30-50 minutes between Detroit and the airport, with service running between 3:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. every day.

Fares will cost about $15, according to the RTA, but there would be a variety of discounts available. Those would be unveiled at a later time.

It would provide hourly service every day of the year, with stops at the Evans Terminal and McNamara Terminal at DTW.

The proposed stop in Downtown Detroit would be at Washington Blvd. and State St.