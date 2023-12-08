Proposed train route would connect Detroit to Toledo & Cleveland, add DTW stop

A new proposed train route will connect Detroit to Toledo and Cleveland with an extension to Detroit Metro Airport.

According to Amtrak, the proposed corridor will connect three major Great Lakes cities, and there hasn't been a Detroit-Cleveland connection through Toledo since 2004.

The last time Detroit had a direct passenger rail service to Toledo was in the early 1960s.

Under the proposed corridors and enhanced service, Cleveland could also see connection to New York City through Buffalo and Pittsburgh, with three round-trip trains per day to and from Cincinnati.

The proposal would start in Pontiac and go through Royal Oak and Detroit to the airport before heading down to Toledo and east to Cleveland.

It will use CN, Conrail, NS, CSX and Amtrak railroads, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak

There would be three round-trip trains daily between Cleveland and Pontiac. The train service would take just over four hours, and just over three hours between Detroit and Cleveland.

It's the latest proposal for train expansion from Detroit, with another proposal connecting Detroit and Toronto.

Amtrak said a new hub will be built on more frequent trips to Chicago, plus new services to Toledo, Cleveland and Toronto.

The proposed stations are:

