Prosecutor, commissioner 'disappointed' in 'low bond' for shootout suspects

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men who detectives say fired off between 20 and 30 rounds in a public space were released from the Macomb County Jail the next day. One paid $100 and the other paid $200 to bond out.

The Warren police commissioner, the Macomb County prosecutor and residents who 7 Action News spoke with say something's wrong with that picture.

Police said the men were involved in a shootout near 11 Mile and Van Dyke on Thursday just after 10 a.m.

“It’s unsafe. It’s too close for comfort. It makes us not want to stay in the area anymore," one resident said of the shooting.

Warren police said the suspects exchanged as many as 30 bullets at a Mobil gas station. One of the bullets struck the dealership across Van Dyke. Fortunately, no one was hit.

“That could have came this direction. That could have went any direction. We go to that gas station daily. They know us down there," she said.

Police haven't said what the altercation was about. However, they said two men were arrested and are not cooperating. Two guns were recovered. A third person is being sought.

Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer said he's 'disappointed' with the 'low bond'.

Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido also takes issue with the bond amount. Both men received gun charges.

Jayquan Washington received a bond of $2,000. Eric Boatwright received a bond of $1,000. Both were able to post 10% of that amount to be released from jail.

Now, they’re out walking free until their next court date. The prosecutor called out visiting Judge Thomas Brookover for setting the amount.

“There seems to be some inconsistencies as to the charging... guns are involved, any type of weapons involved, and why so low and put on tether? Tether is not going to stop guns and/or weapons," he told 7 Action News.

Lucido said one of the concerns is if the men are a danger to public. He said his office is filing an emergency motion on the matter to have a higher, more reasonable bond set.

“I think this should raise at least a flag of some sort of awareness that says there’s guns involved here — hello," he said. "Somebody could have been killed.”

The resident stated, “I am surprised to see them let go for next to nothing. (The dollar amount) they got let go for, I mean, people don’t got it, but people got that. It’s sad. It’s sad. It’s unfortunate, and it doesn’t send the right message for committing crime in this city.”

7 Action News spoke with the judge who set the bond amount. Brookover said he was unaware of the prosecutor's stated criticism and that he had no comment. He did say it's a matter of looking at the charge and considering an appropriate bond amount.