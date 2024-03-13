Prosecution could rest their case against James Crumbley on Wednesday

Prosecutors in Oakland County have indicated they could rest their case against James Crumbley on Wednesday.

James, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deaths of Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin.

Testimony has gone on for several days now with the prosecution calling many witnesses.

It's not clear whether or not James will take the stand in his own defense.

During Tuesday's trial, the prosecution focused on access to weapons and how Jams reacted after the shooting occurred.

He could be seen wiping tears as prosecutors played surveillance video from inside the high school.

Other witnesses who testified on Tuesday include the officers who were part of the fugitive apprehension team that arrested the Crumbleys, and the man who called 911 after finding their car at a warehouse in Detroit.

Prosecutors pointed out that while the Crumbleys were on the run and trying to lay low ,they were found with a lot of cash.

They also put their focus on the access to weapons in the Crumbley home, saying it was too easy.

They played video of James being interviewed by police talking about other guns in the house and the safe combination where the other gns were located.

Detectives then discussed what was found in the shooter's room during a search of their home.

James could face up to 15 years if convicted. The judge expects the case to wrap before the end of the week.