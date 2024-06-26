Prosecution, defense accuse each other of misleading the jury in Samantha Woll murder trial

(WXYZ) — More testimony took place Wednesday in the trial for Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the man charged with murdering Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

The defense attorney told a judge in court on Wednesday, 'the prosecution is deliberately misleading the jury," while prosecutors fired back, accusing the defense of the same act.

I've been following the case closely, and on Wednesday, Jackson-Bolanos sat quietly as his counsel grilled a key witness and insisted the brutal stabbing death was not committed by Jackson-Bolanos.

“It’s not scientific. You can’t duplicate the situation. We don’t know how the defendant got there walking or running, or what the weather was," defense attorney Brian Brown said.

VIDEO: Investigators detail cellphone, security evidence in trial for Samantha Woll's murder:

Law enforcement testimony focuses on placing Jackson-Bolanos at Woll murder

“They are trying to mislead the jury," defense attorney Brian Brown said.

"No, you are," prosecutors responded.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, Detroit Police Sergeant Lance Sullivan was under the microscope of the defense during cross-examination.

“It’s possible you made another mistake on what you saw?" attorneys asked.

"Anything is possible," Sullivan said.

“You testified that you saw who you believed to be Mr. Jackson Bolanos walking down Joliet?" Brown asked.

"No I didn’t. I didn’t say that," Sullivan said.

Soon after, the defense worked to discredit Sullivan's testimony related to surveillance footage of the defendant. The footage was taken after Woll was stabbed to death at her Lafayette Park home in October 2023.

“You didn’t see any blood on Mr. Bolanos or his clothes?" Brown asked.

"No," Sullivan said.

VIDEO: Expert testimony highlights in the Woll murder case:

Expert testimony highlights trial in Samantha Woll murder case

“Does it appear Mr. Jackson has a glove on at this time on his right hand?" he asked.

"Hard to say with an infrared camera," Sullivan said.

Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Chad Bloom also faced intense cross-examination about what the security system in Woll's home revealed after large amounts of blood were discovered at the scene.

Prosecutors previously told the court they found no proof to suggest Woll's ex-boyfriend was behind her stabbing.

This despite the fact that her ex allegedly admitted to the killing before later telling police his memory was thrown off by the use of anti-depressants, cannabis and nerve treatments.

Woll's friends also testified she had no fear for her safety before the murder.

Security company ADT was also referenced several times on Wednesday for providing crucial information in this case. More testimony will resume on the prosecution's side on Thursday.