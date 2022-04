GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — A prosecutor has dropped out of the case in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Court documents released Tuesday say U.S. Attorney Johnathan Roth has stepped down. He was the co-lead prosecutor in the case alongside Nils Kessler.

Roth worked for Governor Whitmer when she was a prosecutor in Ingham County.