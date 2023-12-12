Prosecutor's office receives warrant request in Samantha Woll murder case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it received a warrant request in connection to the murder investigation of Samantha Woll.

Woll, the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found dead outside of her home the morning of Oct. 21 in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood. Police say she was stabbed.

A suspect was taken into custody on Nov. 8 but was then released two days later. A new person of interest was taken into custody on Sunday, Detroit police said.

The prosecutor's office on Tuesday said a warrant has been requested in the case and is being reviewed. No additional information has been released about the warrant at this time.

"In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," a statement on Sunday from the Detroit Police Department read in part.

Related:

