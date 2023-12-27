Watch Now
Prosecutors seek to bar Trump from injecting politics into federal election interference trial

Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith
Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for a photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, Aug. 24, 2010. Smith, the prosecutor named as special counsel to oversee investigations related to former President Donald Trump, has a long career confronting public corruption and war crimes. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 11:02:25-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith is asking a judge to bar Donald Trump's lawyers from injecting politics into the former president's trial on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election.

Smith's office says in a court filing Wednesday that Trump's lawyers should be prevented from "raising irrelevant political issues or arguments in front of the jury," including that the prosecution is vindictive and selective or was coordinated by President Joe Biden.

The motion to preclude Trump from introducing broad categories of arguments is a way for prosecutors to try to set parameters on what information they believe the jury should, or should not, hear when the case reaches trial.

