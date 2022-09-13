Prost! Here are the 2022 Oktoberfest events happening in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As we approach mid-September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit.

The annual German festival actually starts Sept. 17 in Munich, Germany, and is celebrated at breweries throughout the area.

Michigan has no shortage of breweries, and each of them creates their own Oktoberfest and other German beers to celebrate, and there are day-long events with live music, food, drinks and much more.

Below you'll see some of the places to celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit.

Brew Detroit – 1401 Abbott St. in Detroit

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Brew Detroit's first-ever Oktoberfest celebration will have live music in the biergarten starting at 4 p.m. and going through the end of the night, with outdoor food and beer options as well.

Batch Brewing Company – 1400 Porter St. in Detroit

Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18

Batch is hosting its 8th annual Oktoberfest celebration with live music, food and a huge selection of German-inspired beers. They include: Festbier, Pilsner, Zwickelbier, Helles, Dortmunder, Schwarzbier, Vienna Lager, Hefeweizen and Gose.

They will also have 2022 steins available for purchase that will include your first beer.

Rochester Mills Beer Co. – 400 Water St. in Rochester

Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25

One of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations in metro Detroit, Rochester Mills Beer Co.'s event goes the entire weekend with live, authentic German music, German food and their famous Oktoberfest beer.

This year, the celebration will only take place inside the pub and on the patio, and there will be no outdoor tent.

Supergeil – 2442 Michigan Ave. in Detroit

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Supergeil is a restaurant in Corktown that is "inspired by the energy and food of Berlin's Kreuzberg district.

Their second annual Oktoberfest celebration will have live music, a costume contest, raffle, food and drinks.

Tickets cost $55 per person, and include all-you-can-eat food, and two beers. The food includes beer chicken, sauerkraut, schnitzel, brats, knackwurst and more.

Live music includes the Kielbasa Kings, Route 161 Happy Wanderers and more.

Brown Iron Brewhouse – 30955 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak

Saturday, Sept. 17 through Monday, Oct. 3

Brown Iron's Oktoberfest celebrations will be happening every day with delicious German food specials and a variety of imported German beers on tap.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. – 2515 Riopelle St. in Detroit

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest celebration will shut down Riopelle St. once again with live German music, food, and of course, their Oktoberfest beer.

The 1-liter limited-edition steins are also back this year, and you can expect a stein holding competition once again.

If you have an Oktoberfest celebration you'd like us to include, please email the information max.white@wxyz.com and we can update this story.