Watch Now
News

Protesters: 'Cop City' activist's killing doesn't make sense

Trooper Shot Atlanta
R.J. Rico/AP
A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the death of an environmental activist, who went by Tortuguita, in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Tortuguita was killed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Activists have questioned officials’ version of events, demanding an independent investigation. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Trooper Shot Atlanta
Trooper Shot Atlanta
Trooper Shot Atlanta
Trooper Shot Atlanta
Trooper Shot Atlanta Activist Death
Trooper Shot Atlanta Activist Death
Trooper Shot Atlanta Activist Death
Trooper Shot Atlanta Activist Death
Trooper Shot Atlanta Activist Death
Trooper Shot Atlanta Activist Death
Trooper Shot Atlanta Activist Death
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 09:31:22-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Self-proclaimed "forest defenders" in Atlanta are calling for a more thorough investigation into the death of a protester who was killed by authorities after officials said the activist shot a trooper.

The activist's death has been met with vigils around the world. Friends say they knew 26-year-old Tortuguita, or "Little Turtle," as funny, curious and thoughtful, not the kind of person who would fire a gun on police.

But authorities say that's just what Tortuguita did as they tried to clear an 85-acre forested area that's set to be developed as a police and firefighter training facility.

Protesters have dubbed the site "Cop City" and have been camping there for more than a year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website