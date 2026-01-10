Protesters march through southwest Detroit demanding justice for woman killed by ICE agent

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of southwest Detroit Friday night, voicing their anger over the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minnesota woman killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

What began as a vigil and rally at Clark Park transformed into a march throughout southwest Detroit, with demonstrators taking over West Vernor Highway to demand justice for Good.

"I felt like I needed to get out here. I'm enraged. I'm obviously enraged or else I wouldn't be out here in the cold," protester Bradley Cullinan said.

Many in the crowd shared similar feelings after seeing video of the shooting online.

"I had a visceral reaction. I felt sick to my stomach," Sandra Thake said.

"I watched all day what was happening. As every new angle came out, I watched it. I was horrified to the point I had a stress-induced seizure that night," Amanda Canter said.

Nicole Conaway said she wasn't surprised by the turnout.

"I knew a lot of people are angry and are looking for a way to express that anger, so I'm not surprised by what I see out here," Conaway said.

As protests continue nationwide, Detroit lawmakers are considering action. City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero said her office has received emails and phone calls from Detroiters about the incident.

"To see whether or not we can limit ICE activity in the city of Detroit in general and if not, if we can do so at least on city-owned properties or sensitive areas like schools, places of worship," Santiago-Romero said. "It's about trying to figure out what we can do in the immediate, what we can do as a city council, if there's an ordinance we need to do, also is there something that the state can do? Can we encourage the state to do more?"

However, Republicans in Lansing are opposing anti-ICE legislation.

"I'm going to be standing behind our law enforcement officers and making sure they are able to do their job," Sen. Aric Nesbitt said. "We need to stand with law enforcement, we need to ban sanctuary cities, we need to make sure local law enforcement is working with state law enforcement is working with federal law enforcement — that's common sense."

Detroit demonstrators expressed both anger and sadness while vowing to honor Good's life.

"The only way to get justice for Renee is to build a movement in the streets. No investigation is going to hold the murderer accountable and even if it did, we know Trump would give him a pardon," Conaway said.

"We are standing with you, we feel your pain, we feel your loss, you're not alone and we don't want this to happen again," Thake said.

