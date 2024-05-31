Protesters released from custody after police raid encampment at Wayne State

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Protesters who were arrested when police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State University Thursday morning have been released.

The protesters locked arms in a show of unity as they walked out of the Detroit Detention Center late Thursday afternoon.

WXYZ

WATCH: Police tear down the encampment at Wayne State University

WATCH: Police arrive at campus protest to raid encampment at Wayne State University

Other protesters were there to greet them. They moved from campus to outside the jail after the raid.

Wayne State and Detroit police moved in Thursday morning to break up the encampment that was set up last week. They arrested 12 people.

WATCH: Protesters move to Detroit Detention Center

WSU protesters move to Detention Center

"They arrested me and then they had extra people rubbing my arms and squeezing them. They were doing a lot to people who were dispersing, which is not what's supposed to happen,” Ridaak Han said. “When people disperse, they're supposed to be allowed to let go. But there were people outside of the encampment barriers being pushed to the ground and arrested violently."

WXYZ

Demonstrators held the position that they did nothing wrong. Wayne State says the encampment was a public safety issue.

"All I'm going to say is free Palestine, and these people did absolutely nothing wrong," said Jackson Robak, who was also arrested.

WXYZ

Students vow to keep protesting as they push for the university's divestment from Israel.

"Students historically have been undefeated and these students today shown that the voice and the will of the students will prevail," attorney Fatina Abdrabboh said.

Hear from protesters who spoke after the raid below:

Protesters speak after encampment is raided at Wayne State Univeristy

When asked about the allegation of police being overly aggressive and another allegation that a woman’s hijab was removed, a university spokesperson said they will take a look and review everything. He also said that the encampment was an “ongoing drain on public safety resources.”

