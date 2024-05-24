Protesters set up encampment at Wayne State, call for divestment of funds to Israel

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment Thursday night at Wayne State University's campus in Detroit.

They are demanding the university Board of Governors divest from Israel.

Protesters brought in tents and supplies under the careful watch of Wayne State police.

Protesters say they will stay they as long as it takes until their demands are met.

“We are here to say that we want divestment and we want our voices heard because our voices have not been heard and they've actually been trying to silence us with passing certain rules that target us specifically and our actions," WSU student Zeinab Aldhanem said. So we set up camp and hopefully, we'll be here until we have divestment from the Wayne State University funds."

In statement, Wayne State University said:

“Earlier this evening, a small encampment of pro-Palestinian protestors was set up on our campus. It is an evolving situation, with public safety on site to ensure that it is peaceful, safe, and non-disruptive to our campus operations.”

Earlier this week, University of Michigan police, dressed in riot gear, broke up the pro-Palestinian encampment at the Diag on Michigan's campus. Four people were taken into custody but have since been released.

A few dozen protesters were at the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in Ann Arbor to demand that all charges be dropped against the protesters arrested.

