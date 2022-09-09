Watch Now
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and another man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door one of them inked with the words “Murder the Media” have admitted to a felony charge in the riot. Nicholas Ochs, the founder of the group’s Hawaii chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo, of Fort Worth, Texas pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 14:15:42-04

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media" each pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge in connection with the riot.

Nicholas Ochs is the founder of the far-right extremist group's Hawaii chapter and a onetime Republican state House candidate.

He and Nicholas DeCarlo of Fort Worth, Texas, admitted in federal court to obstructing the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

The government says the men shared a social media channel called "Murder the Media" and initially claimed to be working as journalists on Jan. 6.

