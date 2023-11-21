Watch Now
Public Enemy, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and Tracy Chapman get nods for Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Everything from rap to yacht rock, country and alt-rock are represented among the nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame, with nods for Public Enemy, Steely Dan, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and The Doobie Brothers.

The ballot also includes "Footloose" singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, Nashville hitmaker Hillary Lindsey who helped write "Girl Crush" for Little Big Town, and producer-writer Timbaland, behind Missy Elliot's "Get Yer Freak On."

Included on the list are the "Losing My Religion" R.E.M. quartet led by Michael Stipe, as well as sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, who blazed a path for future generations of women in rock.

