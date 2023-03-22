Wayne County executive calls for public health emergency at juvenile jail

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans called for a public health state of emergency at the county’s juvenile jail during his State of the County address Tuesday evening.

“The situation has become untenable for nearly 140 youths that are currently residing there. Extraordinary action has become necessary. Which is why, today, I am calling for a public health state of emergency,” Evans said.

Issuing the order would allow the county to establish a structure of command reporting directly to Evans and speed up action needed to adequately staff the facility. The order would also expedite therapeutic services to increase safety and security.

A public health order has not yet been issued by the county's top health official or state.

“But in the end, the most important action needed to address this situation is for the state to provide long-term residential beds. We will continue to explore every effort to work with them to expedite that solution. As our partnership with the state progresses, our hope is that we’ll be able to rely on them to do their part and get children out of our facility and into the long-term placements they deserve,” Evans said.

Evans is calling for a public health emergency after months of overcrowding, which he says is due largely to reduced long-term beds for “post-adjudicated youths” by the state.

Wayne County says the average number of residents at the Juvenile Detention Facility nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, there was an average of 68 residents. As of Tuesday, county officials said 137 residents are at the facility.

The county also said the average stay rose from 21 days to 127 days.

As a result of the overcrowding, the county says "a staffing crisis" began at the facility.

Wayne County is hoping the public health emergency will also help efforts with the third district court and the state to find solutions to the problem.

