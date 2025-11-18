Public hearing set over proposed AI data center in Saline Township

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission is holding a public hearing over a multi-billion-dollar AI data center for Saline Township.

According to the MPSC, the public hearing will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Watch below: Saline Township residents raise concerns, anger against incoming data center

Saline Township residents raise concerns, anger against incoming data center

Last week, Saline Township residents packed a small boardroom to voice their anger over the project.

The approximately 250-acre project by Related Digital will help power artificial intelligence for Oracle and OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT. While no decisions related to the project were on the agenda, dozens of residents used the public comment period to express their frustrations at the first meeting since the project was officially announced. However, the announcement was not the first time residents here learned of it.

Anyone wishing to participate may join through the meeting’s Microsoft Teams link or by dialing 1-248-509-0316 and entering the conference ID 593258092# when prompted.

“This public hearing will add an important element of transparency in evaluating DTE Electric Co.’s proposed special contract,” MPSC Chair Dan Scripps said in a statement. “It’s important that the public have an opportunity to have their voices heard on how DTE plans to provide electric service to this data center customer and ensure the costs of doing so are not ultimately borne by DTE’s other customers.”

The fight in this small town has been ongoing for months. When Related Digital first brought the project to the township board, trustees voted against rezoning the land from agricultural to industrial use. However, after the company and landowners sued the township, officials agreed to settle the lawsuit and approve the rezoning with conditions.

Township attorney Fred Lucas explained the difficult position officials faced during litigation.

"I don't know of a single member up there that was in favor of, let's go get a data center — no," Lucas said. "The question was simply this: of the outcomes that could occur in a litigation, what was the best possible outcome for the township?"

“This township doesn’t have the money to fight these big companies. You got to understand that," Marion told the crowd. "We were dealt the cards we were dealt, and felt our hands were tied."

While the township secured some protections for the land and nearby wells, millions of dollars in tax revenue and school support, residents remain concerned about how the industrial development will reshape their rural landscape and impact their farmland.

