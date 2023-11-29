Watch Now
Public input sought for MI Healthy Climate Plan; here's how to give it

Nov 29, 2023
2023-11-29

The State of Michigan is asking for the public to give their input on what the top priorities should be for climate action in Michigan.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, is hosting seven sessions for people to give their thoughts on the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

The sessions are part of the preparation for competitive federal funding as part of the EPA's Climate Pollution Reduction Grant.

In all, there will be five sessions in person and two sessions online starting Nov. 29 and going through Dec. 18.

The sessions are:

People can also submit comments or ask questions by emailing EGLE-OCE@Michigan.gov.

The grant will help states achieve three broad objectives: Tackle climate pollution while supporting creation of good jobs and low energy costs; accelerate work to address environmental injustices and empower community-driven solutions; deliver cleaner air by reducing harmful pollution.

“The MI Healthy Climate Plan launched in 2022 with the benefit of over a year of productive input from hundreds of Michiganders,” said Cory Connolly, Michigan Climate and Energy advisor in the OCE. “It’s fitting that residents continue to engage with its implementation throughout the state.”

The 58-page plan, which can be viewed on the state's website, has eight main objectives:

  • Mitigate the worst impacts of climate change
  • Spur economic development and create good-paying jobs
  • Protect and improve the health of Michiganders
  • Position Michigan as a leader in climate action
  • Protect our natural resources and wildlife
  • Make Michigan energy independent
  • Address environmental injustices

According to the state, the plan is meant to identify what the state needs to do to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and take priority on certain actions from now until 2030.

