Public meetings to be held Thursday answering questions on Oxford shooting report

The public will get the chance to ask questions about the eye-opening independent investigation report into the Oxford High School shooting that was released this week.

The meeting comes as calls for accountability grow louder, nearly two years after the tragedy.

Four students were killed on November 30, 2021 – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – and six students and a teacher were injured.

The 572-page report released this week outlines the missteps made by the Oxford School District and the failures that may have played a role.

It directly called out former staff members for their lack of action, and parents of victims praised the report saying they have a clearer picture of what went wrong.

“You know what happened. You saw it. You were told, 'no, they did the best they could,' but clearly they didn’t," Jarrod Watson, whose son was shot, said. "They directly call them on the carpet for their impact and lack of action and empathy.”

“What upsets me most, is now we’re putting all these things in place after the death of my daughter and three others," Nicole Beausoleil, the mother of Madisyn Baldwin, said.

On Thursday afternoon and evening, the third-party investigators will be answering questions about the report as the community continues working to heal nearly two years later.

The meetings will take place at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged but not required to submit questions in writing before the meetings. They can be emailed to oxford@guidepostsolutions.com