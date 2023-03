DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Police Department has a new puppy on the force.

He is a therapy dog. His official rank within the department is major, but he needs a name to follow the title.

The department is asking the community to vote on a name. Teddy, Dexter, Marshmallow and Beep Beep are in the top 10.

To cast your vote, visit the department’s Google Forms survey.